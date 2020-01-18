Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after buying an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

