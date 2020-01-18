Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phillips 66’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PSX opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

