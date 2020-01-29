Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.60. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume