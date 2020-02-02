Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Skyline Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Skyline in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKY. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of SKY opened at $28.75 on Friday. Skyline has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline in the second quarter worth about $26,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline in the third quarter worth about $12,546,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 82.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 276,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

