Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stagecoach Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stagecoach Group in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

