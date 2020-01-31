Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 339.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 583,250 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,404,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

