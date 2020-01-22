Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telekom Austria AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telekom Austria in a research note issued on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Hammerschmidt now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

