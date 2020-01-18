Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Williams Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 405,113 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 67,017 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

