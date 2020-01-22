Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IOBCF stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?