Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 2,249,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,719. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. UDR has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

