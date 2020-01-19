Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $501.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 88,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

