Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.36 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 79,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 36,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?