Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $135.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

