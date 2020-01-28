Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

