Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

