Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Navient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund