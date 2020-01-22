Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

