Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BECN stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $391,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

