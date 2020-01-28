Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

