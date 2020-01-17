Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

C has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?