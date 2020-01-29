Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OUTKY. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

