Jefferies Financial Group Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $140.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $14.15 on Friday, reaching $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $150.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 285,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

