Jefferies Financial Group Increases Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 225

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.30 ($3.27).

CAPC opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.49) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -13.46.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

