Jefferies Financial Group Increases Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEIR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,620.47 ($21.32).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,387 ($18.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.67. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,490.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,440.99.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

