Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.34. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

