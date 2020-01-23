Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

