Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,470

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 43.60 ($0.57) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,994.40 ($26.24). 11,227,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,311.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

