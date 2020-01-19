Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.54

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 9472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?