Jefferies Financial Group Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 900

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 862 ($11.34).

SGRO opened at GBX 903.80 ($11.89) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 880.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.80.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

