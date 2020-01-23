Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

Shares of FME opened at €70.00 ($81.40) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.32. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

