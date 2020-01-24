Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 26,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Company Profile

