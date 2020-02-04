Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

