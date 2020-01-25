Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

RYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Ryerson stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $417.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 105.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 129.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryerson by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

