Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

