Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE:BXS opened at $28.57 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

