Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHECY. ValuEngine downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index