Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Baozun in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baozun’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 3.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Baozun by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baozun by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baozun by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baozun by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

