Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?