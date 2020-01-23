Jefferies Financial Group Trims NMC Health (LON:NMC) Target Price to GBX 1,300

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

Shares of LON NMC opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. NMC Health has a 52-week low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,812.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,281.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

In other news, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,650 ($32,425.68). Also, insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.70) per share, with a total value of £22,580 ($29,702.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,000.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index