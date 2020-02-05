Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 55,909,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,759,974. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,464,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,215,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?