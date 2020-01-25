Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $79,084,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

