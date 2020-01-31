Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autoliv Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Autoliv stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

