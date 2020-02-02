Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autoliv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.13.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

ALV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

