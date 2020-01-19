Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

