Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Easterly Government Properties Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DEA opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.47, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,334,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 301,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 190,513 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet