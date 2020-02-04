Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envista Holdings Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NVST opened at $28.73 on Monday. Envista has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 129,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

