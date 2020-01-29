Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in F.N.B. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 139,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

