Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Federated Investors Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Investors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $36.23 on Monday. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,922 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

