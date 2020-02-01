Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

FBHS stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

