Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genesco Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $634.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

